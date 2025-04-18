New football team starts season in Jackson

Jackson has a new semi-professional football team: the Southern Michigan Wolves.

The team is promising Jackson neighbors affordable family fun and community spirit.

The season kicks off Saturday, May 3rd at 6 pm against the Adrian Silverbacks at Jackson High School's Dungy Field.

"We want to have football on Saturday nights." — Southern Michigan Wolves Head Coach and Owner Steven Gossett

There's a new football team in town, and team officials tell me the goals are affordable family fun and community spirit. I had a chance to watch the Southern Michigan Wolves get ready for their opening game — and it's only two weeks away.

"We're just trying to bring a new culture, new livelihood to the game of football, and to the City of Jackson," says Defensive End Jalen Brown.

"We've got guys from all over Michigan, Indiana, Ohio — some drive almost three hours just to come to practice," says Gossett.

Brown is one of those guys. He's coming up here from Sturgis to practice and play with the Southern Michigan Wolves.

"It's just a love of mine — even if it's just a pastime," says Brown.

Gossett says the team is hoping to build some local excitement…

"Concessions, giveaways…$10 for adults, kids 6 to 12 are $5, and kids 6 and under — they're free."

…and support the community.

"At least once a month they do charity events, they go out, hang out with kids, youth…We do fundraisers, so we try to give back to the community as much as possible…we're just here to help, and we hope to see you guys!"

The season kicks off Saturday, May 3rd, at 6 in the evening at Jackson High School.

