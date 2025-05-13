JACKSON, Mich — It's signing day for Jackson area students, but they aren't joining a sports team. For dozens of Jackson grads, their careers start now, and they're kicking off their careers with a signature.



Video shows a signing day celebration for graduating seniors at the Jackson Area Career Center.

Students who signed are either going into the workforce or are continuing their education in a trades program.

NEW CHAPTERS BEGIN: Jackson area students celebrate their new careers with signing day

"It's so exciting that the students are able to celebrate today as a way of validating what they've been doing the last two years," says Marketing and Special Projects Coordinator of the Jackson County Intermediate School District, Kaci Babineau. These students have been studying through the Jackson Area Career Center (JACC).

"I'm going into social work, hopefully, to be able to help people," says Grass Lake High School student, Josie Downs. "Especially, when they're at their worst or in a bad situation. I want to do what I can to make their lives better." Downs has secured a scholarship to pursue social work, and has a job lined up with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, after she gets her master's. For her, pursuing social work was an easy choice after having real-world experience, through JACC. "The biggest thing is definitely the ride alongs (and) the job shadows I've been on. I've been able to see so many real-world situations, and it's very cool - I'm very glad I got to experience that," she says.

Avery Gillmore, Western High School, says she also wants to help people, and already has several certifications to start her career as a nurse. "This has made my passion for healthcare shine," she says. "All the hands-on activity we get to do here is amazing."

For students like Julianna Gatza, Grass Lake High School, it was what's happened in her own family that made her want to, one day, become an orthopedic surgeon. She shares, "My cousin, Delaney, passed away from cancer when she was very young. Seeing all the nurses and doctors treat her the way they did really inspired me to be that person in someone else's life one day."

With some credentials and job experience in their back pocket, they're ready to take on the next chapter. "These students are already out in the community, working, cleaning teeth, taking information, whatever that employer/employee relationship is. We do a variety of things to help them get there," says Babineau. When asked what she is most excited for in her career, Gillmore explains, "Everything hands-on, like clinicals, I'm so excited for, and just starting to work."

