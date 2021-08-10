New acts to replace Lynyrd Skynyrd after COVID illness announcement

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson County Fair announced the headliner replacement for Tuesday, August 10. Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, Blackstone Cherry, and Walker Montgomery have offered their services after the sudden illnesses of Rickey Medlocke and Gary Rossington forced Lynyrd Skynyrd to cancel their performance at the Jackson County Fair.

All Lynyrd Skynyrd ticket holders that still attend will receive a partial credit of $35. Fans that purchased their tickets online via ETix will automatically receive a credit to the card used at the time of purchase. Fans that purchased their tickets with cash from the Fair box office will receive their credit by check that will be mailed to the address on file at the time of purchase.

If any Lynyrd Skynyrd ticket holders no longer wish to attend, they can request a full refund online by August 10th at 5:00pm.

Gates open at 5:30pm and the show starts at 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 10th.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook