Neighbors take the plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics in Clarklake

Clarklake held its annual Polar Plunge event.

The polar plunge helps raise money for local Special Olympic athletes.

Watch the video above to learn about the Polar Plunge.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Hearty souls from all over Jackson County are taking the plunge Saturday for a good cause at the Eagles Nest Bar and Grill.

"They are being bold and getting cold; they are jumping in icy water in January raising money, excited to be back here," Clarklake Polar Plunge Coordinator Kayla Kubik said.

It's the fourth straight year participants are diving into Clarklake as part of the polar plunge that helps raise money for local special Olympic athletes.

"The people who come back year after year because they know what it means to our athletes," Clarklake Polar Plunge Coordinator Kayla Kubik said.

Plunge committee member Lisa Hendricks tells me the initial goal was to raise $50,000. Thanks to more than 500 participants and generous donors, they surpassed their goal by 10 thousand dollars.

"We're really excited about that; our goal was $50,000; obviously, we surpassed that; our goal every year is to keep climbing," Plunge Committee Member Lisa Hendricks said.

Hendricks says the money will go toward all the statewide registration for the special Olympic athletes tournaments.

"People love to donate to Special Olympics, they love this cause," Plunge Committee Member Lisa Hendricks said.

This is just one of many polar plunges across Michigan. our neighbors in Lansing will be jumping into action on February 2nd at Jackson Field.

