"That's the tornado, run." Neighbors react to the Mid-Michigan tornado that woke up Calhoun County

Video shows damage left behind after Tuesday night's severe storm.

Neighbors Jade Miller and Tracey Boros' yard was impacted by several fallen trees.

According to neighbors in the surrounding area, the damage was extensive through 17 and 19 Mile Roads.

Jade Miller and Tracey Boros were alerted at 12:30am that a severe storm was headed their way, near 17 Mile Road. After the sirens began, Miller and Boros ran out to the front porch. "It got really quiet," explained Miller. "Then we heard a train sound, and she (Boros) just looks at me and goes, 'Run inside. That's the tornado. Run.'"

The two took cover, and all it took was that one train-like sound to leave its mark on the neighborhood. Trees on their property were uprooted, and part of their fence had flown across their driveway. When asked "What's next?" Boros responded "A lot of cleanup. We have a lot in our side yard, a lot of trees down. A lot of cleanup..."

Though, according to Miller and Boros, the storm was over at around one in the morning, the impact is sticking with them, as this was Miller's first experience with a storm like this. Though they see quite a bit of cleanup ahead, they're still remaining positive. Boros says "As long as everybody is fine; you can replace trees and your house and everything, it's just the people. That's the most important thing."

