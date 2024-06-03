Neighbors on Edge after Deadly Jackson Shooting

Video shows security camera footage during shooting, neighbors and Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney discussing the incident.

17-year-old killed by gunfire Sunday evening on Griswold Street.

Neighbors are worried about what this means for the safety of their neighborhood.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Gunshots...and then screaming — captured here on security camera — as Raymond Brown ventures out to see what has happened.

Then, says Brown, he finds a young man bleeding out in this driveway.

"His eyes were rolled in his head and he was gasping," says Brown. "And that's when the cops showed up and I backed off."

NEIGHBOR RAYMOND BROWN TALKS ABOUT FINDING AND TRYING TO HELP THE VICTIM:

RAYMOND BROWN ON GRISWOLD SHOOTING

According to Jackson police, the 17-year-old from Lansing was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say investigators believe the suspect shot the victim from a car going east on Griswold.

"I was expecting it to be a calm neighborhood," says neighbor Elizabeth Rance. "I was told it was a great neighborhood."

But, according to Rance, the last few years things seem to be sliding.

"Seeing it around the neighborhood, coming closer and closer, and having several incidents around you within the block's definitely uncomfortable," she says.

Rance says it's common for kids to play outside here. Sunday's shooting has shattered that sense of safety.

"I'm definitely going to take more precautions," says Rance.

"The kids coming from McDonald's, from school…you know, they're just rowdy, but never fighting or shooting," says Brown. "That was the first time for me around here."

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney says he understands what it's like to experience violence up close.

"It's one thing to experience these things from a distant perspective, but it hits a whole lot differently when you're from the neighborhood, from the community where these things happen at," he notes.

One practical step, he says, would be security cameras…and being watchful in general…but he says the incident should not be cause for panic.

"This is not something that I feel like we should operate in fear because of, but definitely something we are working hard to address," says Mahoney.

WATCH MAYOR MAHONEY'S FULL REMARKS ON THE SHOOTING:

MAYOR MAHONEY ON GRISWOLD SHOOTING

