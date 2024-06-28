Neighbors leave love & support for fallen Hillsdale County deputy

Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy William Henry Butler Jr died Thursday after being shot during a traffic stop

The suspect was taken down by pollice following a 3.5 hour manhunt

Video shows community members honoring the fallen deputy with flowers and a stencil on the sheriff's department's sign

The last time Desiree Blair saw her friend Bill Butler Jr was a few weeks at the place they first met in 2008: a Kroger parking lot.

"He actually helped me load my groceries into the car," Blair recalled.

Serving and protecting were two traits that defined Butler, a former National Guardsmen. Butler was shot Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Jefferson Township.

"It was a new experience for me," said Sheriff Scott Hodshire. "I never want to experience that again.

The suspect, 34-year old Eric Fiddler, of Jonesville, ran from police into a wooded area near Lamb Road & Beecher Road.

Three hours later, law enforcement found Fiddler two-and-a-half miles away near Culbert & Osseo Roads. When they approached Fiddler, he fired a gunshot. Police fired back, killing him at the scene.

Butler died from his injuries at a local hospital.

"I'm glad the man that shot him isn't with us anymore," said Hillsdale resident Mike Booth.

MSP

Blair says she grew up and attended high school with two of Butler's children. When her father died, Blair says Butler offered comfort and guidance.

"Butler really helped me focus on my mental health and to see what my best route in life was during that time while also finding out that I was going to be a mother," Blair said. "Without him I'm not sure I would've made it that far."

Records reveal Butler is the first Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy to die in the line of duty since Undersheriff Harland O. Wood on October 16, 1930.

Sheriff Hodshire now wants to replace a memorial outside the department that honors two deputies killed in the line of duty.

"That stone out front looks like a headstone and i don't like the looks of that," Hodshire said. "What I'd like to do is a regular plaque that we can actually put on the wall."

Blair says she's not shocked at the amount of love and support the community is offering because of the number of lives he's helped.

"Just being there for family and friends," Blair said. "You can't count that."

