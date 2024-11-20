Neighbor in Jackson celebrates 107th birthday and reflects on his century in Jackson

Video shows Ed Rockwell's 107th birthday party at Vista Grande Villa.

Ed Rockwell was Superintendent at Miller Industries for most of his career and served as President of the Michigan Center School Board for many years.

Friends and residents at Vista Grande Villa say Ed is known for enjoying group activities and being helpful to other residents.

Streetcars, radios... Those were all parts of Ed Rockwell's life, growing up on Jackson's south side. "I've seen it change an awful lot," says Rockwell. This week, Rockwell is celebrating his 107th birthday and was surprised by his friends at Vista Grande Villa for his special day.

The staff at Vista Grande Villa say he's been a gift to have around. Two of his nurses, Michelle Brown and Kimberly Mills share what it's like to care for Rockwell. "He's 107 and he knows everywhere around this place He's given the other residents directions. He's just awesome," says Brown. Mills also shares, "He is an inspiration, not only to our residents, our staff as well. I get choked up because he's such a sweet, loving man." "We just love him so much," Brown adds.

Before his time at Vista Grande Villa, Rockwell was one of the early players in Jackson's booming manufacturing industry, after graduating high school in 1936. Rockwell says, "I became a full-fledged tool maker, and then I ran the company, Miller Industries." Rockwell's friend, Jim Vanslette, says, "I think he could go back to where he worked at the tool and die shop and set up the equipment and set up the same items they were making before."

Though the days of streetcars and working at the tool and die shop are in the past, it makes this special no less special than the last. Rockwell spent his celebration surrounded by family and friends from decades of golf, poker, and the local Lions Club, but there was still one person Rockwell felt was missing. "My wife was the most beautiful person in the world," he says. "She was the best woman in the world." His wife, Eleanor, passed in 2008. Though over the past 107 years, he's seen love and loss, Rockwell says he's feeling very lucky for his birthday. "I've had a real good life," says Rockwell.

