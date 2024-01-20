Murphy's Bistro brings convenient, delicious options to Downtown Jackson

Murphy's Bistro is located at 145 W Michigan Avenue.

They specialize in handcrafted soups, salads, sandwiches, and now, cocktails.

Murphy's Bistro celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting, live music, and more.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson neighbors now have an additional lunch spot downtown to grab a quick bite between meetings or catch up with a friend.

Though downtown Jackson is full of bustling bars and restaurants, the owners of Murphy's thought downtown needed an additional quick, convenient, and healthy option. From that idea came Murphy's Bistro, a spot named after the owner's dog.

Murphy's Bistro celebrated its grand opening on Friday, surrounded by the community, with their already-famous cuisine, live music, and a photo booth.

You can try Murphy's Bistro for yourself at 145 W Michigan Avenue.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook