Multi-vehicle accident shuts down US-127 in Jackson

Apparent multi-vehicle crash closes US-127 in Jackson.

Southbound traffic was being directed onto Northbound lanes at McDevitt Avenue.

What appears to have been a multiple vehicle crash has shut down the US-127 in both directions at McDivitt Avenue in Jackson.

SEE THE VIDEO:

Multi-vehicle accident shuts down 127 in Jackson

At about 9:15 p.m. Thursday evening, traffic was being turned around from Southbound US-127 onto the Northbound lane.

A large group of emergency vehicles were present, the scene of the accident bathed in floodlights.

A woman who said she witnessed the aftermath described it thus:

"There's a truck in the median. It's a Consumers Energy truck. The entire truck is, like, pushed all the way into the bed....There's a smaller Chevy vehicle on the side of the lane, and then there's another truck off, like, in the grass."

This is a developing story and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.