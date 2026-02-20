Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multi-vehicle accident shuts down US-127 in Jackson

Emergency personnel were directing traffic away from the accident site on the US-127 at McDevitt Avenue
Darius Udrys
  • Apparent multi-vehicle crash closes US-127 in Jackson.
  • Southbound traffic was being directed onto Northbound lanes at McDevitt Avenue.

What appears to have been a multiple vehicle crash has shut down the US-127 in both directions at McDivitt Avenue in Jackson.

At about 9:15 p.m. Thursday evening, traffic was being turned around from Southbound US-127 onto the Northbound lane.

A large group of emergency vehicles were present, the scene of the accident bathed in floodlights.

A woman who said she witnessed the aftermath described it thus:

"There's a truck in the median. It's a Consumers Energy truck. The entire truck is, like, pushed all the way into the bed....There's a smaller Chevy vehicle on the side of the lane, and then there's another truck off, like, in the grass."

This is a developing story and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

