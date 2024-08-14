MOVING FORWARD: Hillsdale County Sheriff's Dept. navigates a 'new normal' after community support

Video shows a check presentation at Michigan's Military Heritage Museum for the family of recently fallen Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy, Bill Butler Jr.

Funds were raised at a benefit concert, hosted by the museum, raising over $11,000.

Sheriff Scott Hodshire shares what support from surrounding communities have meant since the loss of Deputy Butler.

"It's still getting back to what we call 'A new normal,'" says Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire, referring to what the past few months have been like after losing Deputy Bill Butler in the line of duty on June 27.

Hodshire says, "We still have to do traffic stops. We still have to arrest bad guys. We still have to do investigations. That part's never going to end," Not without the support from their neighborhoods, however.

In July, Michigan's Military Heritage Museum hosted a benefit concert, raising over $11,000 for the Butler family. In response to the outpour of support, Hodshire says, "It's probably a little more than one can process, with seeing all the letters and condolences coming across my desk alone. It's overwhelming."

That money raised by the museum was donated on Wednesday. A gift that museum board chair, Scott Gerych, felt a personal responsibility to give. He and Butler served in the National Guard together. Gerych shares, "He was a recruiter in one of the units I was in, and then we were together in a unit that was getting ready to deploy to Iraq. He was a good soldier and all-around good guy. Just like everyone in the museum, served his country and his community."

Donations and support, like this one from the museum, according to Hodshire, are what's helping Hillsdale move forward. Hodshire says, "We're doing what we can do. We're moving forward. We're starting to get a little more laughter in the office, so I think everything's coming back around to the new normal."

