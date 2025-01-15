MOVIES AND MEMORIES: The pursuit to restore Brooklyn's Star Theatre

Video shows the Star Theatre, and the renovation project details, in downtown Brooklyn.

According to the team at the Star Theatre, the theater has not been open since 1990.

In November, they launched a capital campaign to raise $1,937,000 to restore this local gem.

Driving down Main Street in Brooklyn, it's impossible to miss. "This was the single-most asked question was, 'What's happening with the Star Theatre?'" explains Village Manager, Matt Swartzlander.

Decades of movies and memories have been a thing of the past at the Star since 1990. "People were packed in this place," shares Memories Curator, Cody Morehead. Since then, old treasures have been tucked inside, waiting to be dusted off. Now, there's a group those hopes to make the marquee lights sparkle again.

Restore the Star An old photo of the Star Theatre in downtown Brooklyn

Cyle Young, President of Irish Hills Sports and Recreation, explains, "If you looked around here, it's a lot of work to do. We felt that the only viable way to return this to working order and bringing it back to being a movie theater was to make it a nonprofit that we can that we can make a community theater." A theater, not only for movies, but plays, musicals, and concerts for the neighborhood.

Olivia Pageau The outside of the Star Theatre in downtown Brooklyn

"One of the things our area has made known as a need is that we need family-friendly programming," says Morehead. "One thing that we love is that this place used to be the memory-maker for families, so this is a great opportunity for us to make that staple in our community again."

WATCH: Downtown Brooklyn business owners (Sweet Caroline's Boutique and Village Creamery) share their excitement for the renovation of the Star Theatre

Neighbors share excitement for Star Theatre renovation

These local leaders are looking to honor the history of the Star with their fundraising, by hoping to raise $1,937,000, commemorating the opening date in 1937. Development Director, Jessica Malcheff, says, "A project like this is special because of what it will bring to the community. We have been so excited just to see that community response from the very beginning."

Bringing back those same movies, first dates, and memories for decades to come. "It's part of that nostalgia and bringing back that small town charm that everybody loves about Brooklyn" says Swartzlander.

The team hopes the Star will be ready for curtain by November of 2026.

