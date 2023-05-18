Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Hillsdale Wednesday night

CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At 7:20 p.m. May 17, Michigan State Police responded to a vehicle crash in Hillsdale County involving two vehicles on Card Road near Carpenter Road.

The investigation determined that a 16-year-old from Hillsdale was driving an SUV and turned in front of an oncoming motorcycle. The 16-year-old struck the motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Hillsdale.

The two occupants of the SUV were not injured, but the motorcyclist was transported to Hillsdale Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

