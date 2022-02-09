Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw to headline 2022 Faster Horses Festival

JACKSON, Mich. — Are you ready for three days of music and good vibes? If so, you're in luck!

The Faster Horses Festival will take place July 22-24, in Brooklyn, Michigan. The organization announced its lineup Feb. 9.

This year's headliners are Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw. Other artists include Ashley McBryde, Tiera Kennedy, Dillon Carmichael, Jackson Dean and more!

Campus passes go on sale Friday, Mar. 11 at 10 a.m. ET. General Admission is $225.

All ages are welcome and children ages 6 and under are free.

Prior to entry, attendees must provide a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result. It must be obtained within 72 hours prior to arrival and must include the attendee's name, date of test, and test result.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit https://fasterhorsesfestival.com.

