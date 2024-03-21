"More resilient than it has ever been..." Mayor Mahoney delivers his third State of the City Address

Video shows a recap of Mayor Daniel Mahoney's State of the City Address.

Some key focuses were the revitalization of Jackson's south side, affordable housing efforts, and public safety.

Goals for Jackson's future include an economic development project for the east side, bringing broadband to Jackson, and starting a skilled trade task force.

Wednesday, Jackson neighbors packed into Jackson's City Center to hear what the city has focused on in the last year. Mayor Daniel Mahoney shared, "I stand before you to tell you that the state of the city of Jackson, today, is more resilient than it has ever been... and ready."

In 2023. the city has seen quite a bit of revitalization and energy poured into the south side. This includes an entrepreneur grant fund awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars to business owners on the south side. Future construction in the MLK Corridor includes a street construction project stretching from South Street to Morrell, costing about $12 million in grant funds.

"So far, that puts us pretty close to about $20 million of investment into the MLK Corridor, and I do want to mention that we are pressing that that reconstruction happens without affecting the pockets of the citizens who live on MLK," Mahoney added. Continued effort going into 2024 includes putting a grocery store on the south side. "The reason is because everybody deserves equitable and quick access to fresh food," said Mahoney.

Mayor Mahoney also spoke about the affordable housing initiatives the city has started with the 100 Homes program and the recent groundbreaking of the city's newest affordable housing construction: Blackstone Apartments.

He also shared some of the city's goals for Jackson. One major one is an economic development project on the east side. "It is far overdue. It is prime and ready," said Mahoney. "Jackson is resilient, so I know that we can bounce back from what we see on the east side right now. It has the most available commercial space that is untapped and unused in the community."

Other goals Mahoney touched on were efforts to bring broadband and a skilled trade task force to Jackson. Mahoney concluded by expressing the importance of believing versus knowing a brighter future for Jackson. "I hope that sticks with you and that you have an understanding of believing in Jackson and knowing that Jackson is resilient and ready to move forward in progress for the future."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook