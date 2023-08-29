Watch Now
More affordable housing coming to Downtown Jackson

The City of Jackson recently announced what's to come for "The Blackstone Apartments."
Downtown Jackson
Posted at 3:56 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 15:56:26-04

JACKSON, Mich. — Another affordable housing project is coming to Downtown Jackson. On August 15th, Jackson City Council voted to sell the vacant city lot at the corner of W Louis Glick Highway and Blackstone Street to a private developer for $400,000 to build what will be known as "Blackstone Apartments, a low to moderate-income apartment development.

The project is expected to feature 53 apartments, comprised of one, two, and three bedroom unites, with an early education center on the first floor. It is still unclear when construction will begin.

