MLK road closure in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — On Monday, June 10th, MLK Dr. is closing to traffic for a sewer repair.

According to the city, MLK Dr. will be closing from Prospect St. to High St.

A detour will direct drivers around the closure using Prospect St., Fourth St., Greenwood Ave., and High St.

The closure begins on Monday, June 10th, and lasts until Friday, June 14th.

