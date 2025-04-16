Missing woman found after leaving home on Saturday

JACKSON, Mich — Police say 22-year-old Brianna Gabrielle Jackson has returned home after leaving in an unknown direction around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 12th.

Jackson Police issued an endangered missing person alert on Sunday for Brianna Jackson after she left home in an unknown direction and missed doses of necessary medication.

Police said Jackson is not from the Jackson area and does not have any close family or friends nearby.

The endangered missing person alert was canceled by police on Tuesday, April 16th.

