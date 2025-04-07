Missing two-year-old found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich — Michigan State Police helped find a missing two-year-old in Jackson County on Saturday.

A crew in the MSP police helicopter, Trooper 2, located the child in a ditch near I-94 and Airport Rd., just 15 minutes after the search began.

Police say the child was conscious and did not appear hurt when police found them.

On Saturday, April 5, Trooper 2 was requested to assist Blackman Twp PD in Jackson County with a missing 2 yr old. The child was missing for over an hour, wearing only a diaper. Trooper 2 arrived on scene and started their search. After 15 minutes, Trooper 2 located a heat… pic.twitter.com/fXJdvgT2LM — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 6, 2025

