Missing two-year-old found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich — Michigan State Police helped find a missing two-year-old in Jackson County on Saturday.
A crew in the MSP police helicopter, Trooper 2, located the child in a ditch near I-94 and Airport Rd., just 15 minutes after the search began.
Police say the child was conscious and did not appear hurt when police found them.
On Saturday, April 5, Trooper 2 was requested to assist Blackman Twp PD in Jackson County with a missing 2 yr old. The child was missing for over an hour, wearing only a diaper. Trooper 2 arrived on scene and started their search. After 15 minutes, Trooper 2 located a heat… pic.twitter.com/fXJdvgT2LM— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 6, 2025
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.