Missing two-year-old found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich — Michigan State Police helped find a missing two-year-old in Jackson County on Saturday.

A crew in the MSP police helicopter, Trooper 2, located the child in a ditch near I-94 and Airport Rd., just 15 minutes after the search began.

Police say the child was conscious and did not appear hurt when police found them.

