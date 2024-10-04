"Mindblowing." Neighbors react to outpour of donations before driving south to Hurricane Helene aftermath

Video shows the Croffs and volunteers departing for their drive to North Carolina.

Earlier this week, husband and wife, Celia and Ken Croft shared, via their business's Facebook page, that they would be delivering donations down to victims impacted by Hurricane Helene.

After just four days, they were blown away by the amount of support and donations collected by the neighborhood.

"We're loaded up, gassed up, ready to head out," says Ken Croff as he prepares to drive south. He and his wife, Celia, knew they had to help victims impacted by Hurricane Helene, after hearing from friends in North Carolina.

Croff explains, "You could hear in their voice what they were going through. Seeing personal videos of our friends helping in the mountains and hiking and seeing the devastation... Every time you watch a video, you just feel it in your heart." After asking for donations from the neighborhood, just a few days ago on their business's Facebook page, the Croffs never expected the amount of donations they'd receive.

"I was expecting a small truck and trailer, me and the wife headed down, and here we are with five trucks and trailers later," says Croff. Those trucks and trailers are filled with essentials like water, generators, and baby supplies.

After the outpour of support, the Croffs even enlisted the help of volunteers, like Jordan Waggener, to help transport the donations down south. Waggener says, "Just seeing the devastation just pulled at my heartstrings right away and wanting to help out." Like the Croffs, Waggener has personal ties to North Carolina. For him, that's where he and his wife had their honeymoon. He continues, "Having the ability to carry these donations that the area's been so gracious for is going to be really rewarding."

Croff sums up his feelings in one word before heading out, "Mindblowing. I never, never would've thought we would've gotten this much stuff." Croff didn't leave before expressing his gratitude to the neighborhood. "Just, from the bottom of our heart, thank you guys. We really couldn't have done this without you."

