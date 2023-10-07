Michiganders travel to Hell and back in a gravel bike race

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This weekend, hundreds of Michiganders will be traveling to Hell and back.

Saturday, the Rode to Hell gravel bike race is returning for the second year in a row. races will start at Waterloo State Recreation Area, and will include the devilishly long 100 and 71 mile races to Hell, and the 41 and 24 mile Purgatory loops that ever quite make it to Hell.

Races will have competitors riding through Jackson, Washtenaw, Livingston, and Ingham Counties.

The race will conclude with fun for all visitors with a live performance by Global Village.

