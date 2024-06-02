Michigan Theatre of Jackson welcomes guests for open house

Michigan Theater of Jackson hosted an open house for the community.

The Michigan Theatre had been undergoing a $6.2 million renovation. After months of renovations, the theatre finally welcomed many residents inside this afternoon.

Watch the video above to learn about the new renovations.

The Michigan Theatre of Jackson's open house is where lots of our neighbors enjoyed free popcorn and soda. I got to see all the work that has been done in the building over the last several months.

"Really exciting, it's wonderful, it's great to see such a beautiful facility being brought back to life again," Jackson resident Andrea Stickny said.

Andrea Stickny, who has been going to the Michigan Theater for several years, says she is proud of the renovations and thrilled to make more memories.

"Everything that we have come here has been special, and the building itself is so special," Jackson resident Andrea Stickny said.

Other residents say they're glad to see the venue restored to its former glory.

"It's a beautiful theater, and I'm just so happy that Jackson is behind this theater," Jackson resident Betty Bitter said.

Executive Director Steve Tucker tells me this has been a long time in the making to ensure the theatre meets modern standards while maintaining its charm.

"We sort of opened in two phases. Phase one was all the air, air exchange, so we could meet all the federal standards for air exchange," Executive Director Steve Tucker said.

"Phase two was a total closure. That's when they did all the plastic work, all the paintwork, the fire suppression," Executive Director Steve Tucker said.

Tucker tells me he hopes our neighbors in Jackson make time to see the updates.

"I hope everyone can come in and see how hard we are working and what their donations have done," Executive Director Steve Tucker said.

Tuckers says the renovations aren't 100% done. They're still waiting on a few more things, like new carpets and painting the floors in the theatre.

