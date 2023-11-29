Michigan State Police searching for missing endangered teen from Jackson

17-year old Adriana Wixom was last seen on Nov. 27

She is considered endangered by Michigan State Police

If you see her or make contact, you are asked to call 911

MSP Jackson Post is requesting assistance with locating a missing endangered teen. Adriana Wixom, age 17 was last seen Nov 27 at 2:15 PM leaving southbound from Northwest High School in Jackson. Photo on left is the last photo captured of Adriana before she went missing. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Iw9EKLRXDg — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) November 29, 2023

Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a missing, endangered girl from Jackson.

According to Michigan State Police, 17-year old Adriana Wixom was last seen on November 27 at 2:15 p.m. leaving Southbound from Northwest High School in Jackson.

Wixom has been described as a white female, 5’5, 190 lbs., long blonde/red hair, and glasses. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, green Crocs, and a black backpack.

MSP is asking anyone who sees her to call 911.

