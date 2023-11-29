Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Michigan State Police searching for missing endangered teen from Jackson

Posted at 8:30 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 08:30:22-05
  • 17-year old Adriana Wixom was last seen on Nov. 27
  • She is considered endangered by Michigan State Police
  • If you see her or make contact, you are asked to call 911

Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a missing, endangered girl from Jackson.
According to Michigan State Police, 17-year old Adriana Wixom was last seen on November 27 at 2:15 p.m. leaving Southbound from Northwest High School in Jackson.

Wixom has been described as a white female, 5’5, 190 lbs., long blonde/red hair, and glasses. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, green Crocs, and a black backpack.

MSP is asking anyone who sees her to call 911.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter