Michigan startups showcase AI innovations in manufacturing

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson's manufacturing sector is embracing artificial intelligence as Michigan startups presented their latest innovations to manufacturers on Wednesday, at Lean Rocket Lab.



AI tools are being integrated across manufacturing operations from quality control to product design.

Each startup that pitched their venture is a part of the Industry 4.0 Accelerator program at Lean Rocket Lab.

Industry experts say AI implementation isn't about replacing workers but making products more efficient and precise.

With over 250 manufacturing companies in Jackson, the industry remains a cornerstone of the local economy, but it's evolving rapidly with new technology.

In a world where technology moves fast, traditional tools like paper could soon be obsolete in manufacturing facilities. "AI is not going to replace you. A person who knows AI is going to replace you," says Shyam Kariat from Think Digits, one of several startups in the Lean Rocket Lab's Industry 4.0 Accelerator program.

Scott Phillips, Industry 4.0 Accelerator Program Director within Jackson's Lean Rocket Lab, says the pace of AI development has been remarkable. "It has really changed quickly over the last 2-3 years, so AI is used in so many ways in manufacturing."

The startups showcased products involving programming, coding, quality inspection, and product design. "It's used all throughout a manufacturing enterprise," Phillips explains.

Ubivis, based in Lansing, specializes in checking quality and proficiency in manufacturing machines. "It can process much more information than a human being can, and give you some insight (on) how to improve your operation, how you can increase your productivity," says Paulo Souza of Ubivis.

Similarly, Think Digits has developed an AI engine that can pinpoint issues in automobiles. "It saves a lot of man hours, and a lot of warranty claims can be dissolved using this product," Kariat says.

Both startups emphasized that integrating AI in manufacturing isn't about replacing workers but making products more efficient and precise. When asked about the future of AI in manufacturing, Kariat was optimistic: "It's gonna help manufacturers a lot. Especially from the auto industry, where we are."

However, these startups say when it comes to bringing AI to the table, the time is now. Phillips says, "It can be overwhelming and scary, but there's plenty of resources, like us, to help you understand how to use it."

