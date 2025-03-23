Michigan singers and songwriters share their talents at the Michigan Theatre in Jackson

Video shows Steve Trosin, one of the performers at the Michigan Singer Songwriter Showcase.

Sunday, several musicians performed original music at the Michigan Theatre.

According to Trosin, he has been writing songs for about 20 years.

Sunday, Michigan Musicians took the stage at the Michigan Theatre at the Michigan Singer Songwriter Showcase. One of those performers was Steve Trosin, a Jackson resident who has been a musician his whole life, and writing songs for about 20 years.

Trosin says he utilizes songwriting as a way of processing life. He shares, "Usually, when you're playing music, it's at a bar or restaurant where people what to hear what they know. Getting the opportunity to play original music, it's kind of few and far between, so it's really fun."

Olivia Pageau Steve Trosin performs an original song at the Michigan Singer Songwriter Showcase at the Michigan Theatre.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook