Michigan International Speedway: An Extra Day at the Races after Sunday Rained Out

NASCAR fans from across the Midwest gathered Monday at Michigan International Speedway for the finish of the Firekeepers Casino 400

The race started Sunday but was then stopped and postponed due to rain.

Fans say the best place to be is "pit row", where the race cars are serviced.

Video shows fans in the pit row and the view from there.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Oh, love NASCAR. We go to every race within 12 hours of our house," says Tina Brown from Minneapolis.

Fans come from near and far. And for those who stuck around after Sunday's race was postponed, pit row was the place to be.

Do you love being in the pit?

"Oh, so cool! You can feel it in your chest," says Jaycee.

"The energy here and just the rumble of the tires — you can feel it every time they go by. And the sound — wonderful," says Brown.

The noise is deafening as these cars roar by the dozens…in a race that will take them 400 miles around this track.

"The noise was fine. It wasn't bad," said Holin Paterson after the race was done.

This was Paterson's first NASCAR race:

"First time, yep,"

I asked her how she liked it.

"It was great. Very exciting. A lot of action," she said.

I asked if she was surprised by anything.

"The crashes," she said.

Of which there were a few.

The final lap...and the winner: Tyler Reddick and his Toyota Camry…with a little victory dance on the finish line.

