Metered vs. Meterless Parking: The debate between Jackson's downtown businesses continues

Parking assessments will go up about 25% for downtown businesses, according to the DDA.

Assessments will increase to about $150,000 total, which covers maintenance like snow removal, painting lines, salt, and labor.

Video shows a recap of the public hearing where downtown businesses voiced their opinions on parking.

"It's always been an issue down here." The issue of parking, Sadie Bradley owns the building her shop is in and says parking has never been easy. She says, "I move my car every two hours. I move between different blocks. I leave my business unattended. My only other option is to buy a parking pass. It's just not something I can afford to do."

Parking assessments have gone up in the past for downtown Jackson's businesses. Now, they're going up again. Ted Christoff, Owner of Christoff & Sons and member of the Downtown Development Authority Board, says, "There's always a cost of paying for parking for your customers."

Tim Stairs, Owner of Nostalgia Ink says he would consider metered parking if they continued closing the street his business is on for events downtown. According to Stairs, past parking issues have caused him to consider moving his business out of downtown.

Tuesday, City Council held a public hearing to discuss the issue. Owner of Jackson Candle Company, Jennifer Spencer, spoke during the public hearing about her hesitancy for meters. "I just don't feel like we're there yet," says Spencer. "I also can't afford a parking assessment. That's where I feel like I'm lose-lose no matter what happens."

City Council voted 5-2 to approve the continuation of meterless parking, followed by a unanimous vote to look into metered parking in the future.

"To create new spots and maintain the ones we have needs to generate a cost. Meters would do that, but the overwhelming consensus is that businesses don't want meters. Therefore, there's an assessment, and they're going to pay it," says Christoff.

