MEET TITO: Hillsdale County's newest Sheriff Deputy

Video shows Tito, the newest K9 at the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department.

A $21,500 grant from the County National Bank Foundation allowed the sheriff's department to get an explosives K9, something they've been wanting for some time.

Tito works with his handler, Deputy McCormick.

Meet Tito, the newest four-legged deputy at the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department. Training to be in the K9 unit isn't easy. "There's a lot that goes into it," explains Sheriff Scott Hodshire.

WATCH: Sheriff Hodshire explains how K9 training works

K9 training, Hillsdale County Sheriff

According to Hodshire, he's been hoping to get an explosives K9 for some time. "If we had a bomb threat, we would have to reach out to MSP, out of the Lansing post, and it could be an hour to an hour and a half before they're able to get here," says Hodshire.

Now, with Tito's help, the Sheriff's Department will be able to respond to threats quicker. "If we get a bomb threat, we're going to automatically dispatch my deputy to the scene to evacuate the building, and then start the search," explains Hodshire.

Thanks to a $21,500 grant from the County National Bank Foundation, Tito became the third dog in the K9 unit. He's trained to bite, track, and sniff out materials used in bombs and guns. "Gunpowder, wick, plastics, C-4, anything to do with bombs or guns, Tito is an expert at." Though Tito just got his badge in late February, he's off to a quick start with his handler, Deputy McCormick.

Olivia Pageau Tito walks with his handler, Deputy McCormick

