Meet the two new leaders in Jackson

Jackson has seen two new leaders fill open roles within the last couple months.

Ryan Tarrant is the new President and CEO of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson.

Beth Kuiper is the new Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority.

Read more below to hear about their backgrounds and visions for Jackson's future.

New leadership is in place to set the stage for Jackson's future.

After years of working in politics, the Bay Area Chamber, and in business leadership out of Detroit, Ryan Tarrant found himself a spot here in Jackson's community as the new President and CEO of the Chamber and Experience Jackson.

Tarrant shares, "I think Jackson is absolutely at the tipping point where we're just looking for those one or two sparks that really put Jackson on the map for people looking to expand a business, relocate a business, or to start a business."

Elsewhere, Beth Kuiper has been a small business owner and passionate community volunteer in the Lansing area. She now brings an appreciation for local business that has translated to her role in Downtown Jackson as the Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority.

Kuiper reflects, "They (Downtown business owners) keep on saying 'We're at that point. We've kind of plateaued. We need to grow." That's where I come in. It's that economic vitality, it's getting more people engaged, bringing more people downtown."

Both Tarrant and Kuiper look forward to what they bring to t he talbe and what they envision for Jackson's future.

Kuiper shares, "My favorite thing are the events that happen downtown. Just seeing how that's going to build up. I'm looking forward to that."

"From a Chamber perspective, looking at those opportunities for collaboration to make those events bigger, better, and make that impact by working together on those things is really where I think the Chamber fits in well," Tarrant adds.

Ryan Tarrant will be at the JAXPO Business Showcase on October 19 at the American 1 Events Center. Beth Kuiper can be found at one of downtown's many upcoming events, particularly the Witches Walk on October 26.

