Meet the man who makes the magic happen in Jackson

Daniel Martin is a celebrity magician who has turned his touring magic show into an intimate experience.

Martin has toured all over the world, performing for Fortune 500 companies, colleges, and large auditoriums, and now performs his hometown show "Drinks and Deceptions."

Do you believe in magic? For Daniel Martin, what started as pick-pocketing at just six years old has turned into a career. Martin was born and raised in Chicago, and his grandparents attempted to curb his pick-pocketing habit into a hobby.

Since then, he's toured the world performing large-scale shows for auditoriums, companies, and colleges. With Martin's wife being from Jackson, he didn't think this small town would be one to sustain a show like his. After partnering with Veritas, in Downtown Jackson, he's found a new home for his tricks and attention-commanding acts. The show, for adults only, is called "Drinks and Deceptions" and is located in its own secret venue within Veritas.

Martin explains, "So, when people come to Drinks and Deceptions, they're gonna see a show unlike any other. I take what I do for about a thousand people and we shrink it to 36 people, so it's really, really intimate.

I do things with people's rings, in the audience, people's money, people's thoughts, hopes, dreams, ambitions...and we make it a show about them."

People who join Martin for Drinks and Deceptions can expect to have their minds twisted and heartstrings pulled on, while walking away from the experience continuously asking "How did he do it?"

Drinks and Deceptions makes for the perfect date night, gift, or a fun experience with friends.

Martin, however, is not limited just to his touring shows and Drinks and Deceptions. He also is available for buyouts, perfect for companies to show appreciation to staff during the holidays, or for special occasions.

"I really, really enjoy seeing people come up to this custom, bespoke space that we designed for this show, and they're kind of taken aback. They're like 'Hey, we're not in a small town anymore, are we?' And just creating something theatrical like that that's so intimate in a town like this, is really kind of...truly special," Martin shares.

Purchase tickets to his next show: drinksanddeceptions.com

