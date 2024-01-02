Meet the Jackson woman who shares how New Year's resolutions can be made possible

Theresa Horne's fitness journey started ten years ago when she decided it was time for a dramatic lifestyle change.

As someone who once was 330 pounds, she now has built a business and community called Sisterhood of Strong.

She inspires hundreds of people in her community to find their "why" when it comes to their fitness goals.

Theresa Horne, Founder of Sisterhood of Strong, is passionate about helping others start their fitness journeys It all started with her own, ten years ago. "I was 330 pounds," Theresa says, "I was happy, but I was starting to notice, when I got down on the floor and got up, my knees were starting to bother me." With that, Theresa decided it was time for a drastic lifestyle change.

Her journey began after a weight loss surgery. She then proceeded to make major changes to her diet, and get in the gym. "For me, lifting weights was amazing. I loved it, but I didn't feel comfortable lifting weights by myself, so I had to create my own space there at the gym," she reflects. Her journey inspired those around her, and she began to coach other women in the gym. Later, after getting certified as a personal trainer, she took her training virtual.

Since then, she began inspiring hundreds of people to find their "why." Theresa explains, "If we take the time to say 'Okay, why do I really want that?' and dig deeper, because that's what we value...that's what's going to lead us. If I go back to the beginning of (when) my knees were bothering me: I want to be able to get down on the floor with my grandchildren one day. That's consistent. That's not going to change."

A Forbes study showed that 48% of people's New Year's resolutions are related to fitness. According to the Fisher College of Business at Ohio State University, 23% of people who make resolutions quit at the end of the first week.

With it being the new year, Theresa shares some expertise about how small steps can be taken for those who plan to start their health and fitness journey. For those going to the gym for the first time, she shares that it's important to support yourself when making those plans. You can do so by laying your clothes out the day before. Take a look at your schedule and make sure you allot proper time to make it to the gym. If you're not a morning person, try finding a time that works best for you.

"Just remember to take the time to think about what your motivation is when you are making your resolutions about health, about anything... If you take that time, it can really build and you can see transformation that lasts."

