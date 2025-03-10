Meet the brave women who keep Jackson safe

Video shows several women who work at the Jackson Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and Jackson Community Ambulance.

March is Women's History Month, and International Women's Week is celebrated the second full week of March.

Each woman shares what being in their various public safety positions are like.

Brittany Kuhn has been a paramedic for 17 years. "Like most first responders, I wanted to get into this job to help people," says Kuhn. She's a supervisor with Jackson Community Ambulance, and is one of the many female first respodners who answers when a neighbor calls for help. Kuhn explains, "The day-to-day for a paramedic is fast-paced and it's unpredictable."

Christopher Tom Brittany Kuhn is a Paramedic Supervisor with Jackson Community Ambulance.

Meanwhile, at the Jackson Police Department, Emily Smith is just getting started. She recently graduated from the Police Academy. "I feel like this was my passion, my calling," Smith shares. According to the National Policing Institute, about 12% of police officers are female.

Christopher Tom Jackson Police Department Patrol Officer, Emily Smith.

Detective Kelly Ebersole explains, "I think we, as females, have the need to use our brain over our brawn in certain situations." She and Detective Bre Tucker, with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, say being a woman in law enforcement can have its advantages. Tucker shares, "I handle the sexual assault cases here in Jackson County. Dealing with victims of sexual assault which, through this line of work, has been primarily females from my experience, they're just more comfortable talking with another female about it. It has taken an advantage when handling these cases, getting them to be comfortable and open up to you."

Christopher Tom Detectives Kelly Ebersole (left) and Bre Tucker (right) describe their experiences as female detectives.

These women in public safety say that, being in their role can present unique challenges, but when it comes down to it, they're in the line of work that they love. "Our job is very demanding, but it's very rewarding," Kuhn says. "Physically, the demands are a little different. Sometimes people don't take you as seriously, but I think we have a really good support, here at JPD. I think we work really well together, no matter what gender you are," Smith shares.

