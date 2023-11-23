Meet Jackson College's new Trustee

JACKSON, Mich. — There is a new face on the Jackson College Board of Trustees.

Teshna Thomas will serve the remainder of the term vacated when Trustee Sam Barnes resigned to relocate for a new job.

"I want to be able to bring my full self," Thomas said. "My experience, my knowledge, to help people."

In her day job, Thomas serves as the Director of Community Engagement at Henry Ford Health in Jackson.

"I serve on other boards, but this is probably the highest level that I've been," Thomas said. She says the experience can really benefit her in her new role with Jackson College.

"I think the value is that I am so community oriented," Thomas said. "The fact that Jackson College is focused on the community and the surrounding areas, as a community person and as a community member and then tying it with Jackson College, I think it really kind of goes well together."

Thomas says the best way she can help is through listening.

"I think it's important that we're paying attention to the things that are going on, but then also hearing from...whether it's the students, whether it's the community to help us along the way."

Thomas was sworn in to the Board of Trustees on November 17. She will serve until December of 2024, and can run for re-election in November.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook