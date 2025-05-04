Medicaid soon may not be enough for in-home care, says Jackson-Hillsdale-Lenawee provider

A neighborhood in-home care provider says if costs continue to rise faster than Medicaid reimbursements, some neighbors might not be able to get care.

Policies like mandatory paid sick leave, minimum wage increases, and other changes are driving cost increases, according to ComForCare owner Emily Fouty.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"If we're saying, you know, we can't afford to take care of them, where do they go? Who helps them?"

asks Emily Fouty, owner of ComForCare. Her company provides in-home care to those who need living assistance.

She says it's getting more challenging to keep up with rising costs. Fouty told me she's concerned about Medicaid reimbursements not keeping up with her rising costs.

Headquartered here in Adrian, Fouty's company helps people with daily activities in Jackson, Hillsdale, and Lenawee counties.

"Housekeeping, meal prep — making sure that they're eating healthy meals, as best we can…"

"The assistance means actually more freedom. Having extra help come to the house," says Muriel, who is one of the company's customers. Muriel isn't relying on Medicaid to pay for the help she now needs.

Medicaid is public insurance for Americans with low or no income, or who are living with a disability.

Fouty says her business might have to start cutting back on serving neighbors who do use Medicaid to pay for care. That's because she says her company's costs are rising faster than Medicaid reimbursements.

"So now we're having to cover the cost of mileage reimbursement…as well as now the earned sick time, so there's quite a few things," says Fouty. And she says this year's 20 percent boost in the state minimum wage has pressured her to boost wages, even though she pays more than minimum wage.

"We're out there to help people," says Fouty, "but, at the end of the day, we need to still be able to keep our doors open and provide a service."

I was in touch with Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services about the question of Medicaid reimbursements, but did not get a response in time for this broadcast.

