Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Meckley's Flavor Fruit Farm is getting in touch with their German roots this Christmas

Meckley's is hosting their first-ever Christkindl Festival on December 10th.
Posted at 9:58 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 21:58:09-05
  • Meckley's Flavor Fruit Farm's first Christkindl Festival is December 10th.
  • The event will include a visit from Santa, his reindeer, live music, a live nativity, and more.
  • The event is from 11am to 4pm.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Get ready to hop in your sleigh and head to Meckley's Flavor Fruit Farm for their first-ever Christkindl Festival this weekend.

The team at Meckley's is getting in touch with their German roots this holiday season.

Join them on Saturday, December 10th, for the Christkindl Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy classic favorites, like gingerbread donuts, German baked goods, specialty drinks, and food trucks, while taking in the live music, live nativity, and winter orchard wagon rides, and what is a holiday event without a visit from Santa and his reindeer?

Tickets to see them will be $15.

Stay awhile and rent a yurt for the whole family, or get cozy by the fire pit with a hot cocoa.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter