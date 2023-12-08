Meckley's Flavor Fruit Farm is getting in touch with their German roots this Christmas

Meckley's Flavor Fruit Farm's first Christkindl Festival is December 10th.

The event will include a visit from Santa, his reindeer, live music, a live nativity, and more.

The event is from 11am to 4pm.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Get ready to hop in your sleigh and head to Meckley's Flavor Fruit Farm for their first-ever Christkindl Festival this weekend.

The team at Meckley's is getting in touch with their German roots this holiday season.

Join them on Saturday, December 10th, for the Christkindl Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy classic favorites, like gingerbread donuts, German baked goods, specialty drinks, and food trucks, while taking in the live music, live nativity, and winter orchard wagon rides, and what is a holiday event without a visit from Santa and his reindeer?

Tickets to see them will be $15.

Stay awhile and rent a yurt for the whole family, or get cozy by the fire pit with a hot cocoa.

