March's 3 Degree Guarantee partner shares plans to help neighborhood pets

Video shows the Barkley & Lulu Foundation being awarded as the 3 Degree Guarantee partner for March.

On behalf of Hager Fox Heating and Air Conditioning, they were awarded $1,500.

Get to know the Barkley & Lulu Foundation

The Barkley & Lulu Foundation is being recognized as FOX47's 3 Degree Guarantee Partner from the month of March in partnership with Hager Fox Heating and Air Conditioning.

Dr. Melissa Owings shared that all donations the foundation receives goes stright to helping animals all over the county. She said" We use them primarily for feline sterilization procedures, to help community pets. Also, emergency medical care for pets in our community and to help all of the clients of various veterinary hospitals. Not only in our community, but at emergency hospitals throughout the state of Michigan."

We thank the Barkley & Lulu Foundation for all they do for our four-legged neighbors.

