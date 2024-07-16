Man dies in workplace incident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — A man is dead following a workplace incident in Jackson County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tell us that just after 8 am on Monday, July 15th, deputies were called to Dexter Stamping in Sandstone Township.

We’re told that a 36-year-old employee was using a crane to move a heavy die cast, when a chain malfunctioned causing the weight to shift causing the die cast to fall, hitting and killing the man.

Deputies say that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the investigation.

MIOSHA has been notified.

