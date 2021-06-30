Man dead, woman injured in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. — A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting Tuesday in Jackson.

At around 11:00 p.m, officers arrived at Homecrest Road and Van Buren Street after gunfire was reported.

A few minutes later, a vehicle arrived at the Jackson Sheriff’s Office and the 30-year-old woman driving asked for assistance. She had two gunshot wounds to her right arm. A 26-year-old male passenger, who was still in the vehicle, had also suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he died from his injuries. Police did not release his name because his next of kin hadn't been notified. The woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

Jackson police say the woman picked up the man in the area shortly before the shooting occurred. Both were inside the vehicle when it was struck by gunfire.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or to report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

