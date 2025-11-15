Man dead after crashing vehicle into water in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. — A man is dead after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a body of water in Hillsdale County Friday morning.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in the 9000 block of Homer Road just before 9:30 a.m.

They said the driver—identified as 19-year-old Dakota Osborne, of Jonesville—was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.

