Lt. Governor Touts Roadwork in Jackson County and Statewide

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist came to Parma to tour roadwork and tout "Rebuilding Michigan" program

Video shows Lt. Governor touring roadwork and speaking to journalists

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Construction season is well underway in mid-Michigan, and Friday state leaders came here to Parma for a look at work on Interstate 94.

LT. GOVERNOR GARLIN GILCHRIST: "Along this project — these are 19 or so miles — we're repairing a number of bridges — at least ten — and doing the kind of maintenance on those that will extend their lives."

Interchanges and pavement are also under repair.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist toured the project site — including a new, larger culvert that will provide additional drainage capacity for the weather we see in our neighborhoods.

LT. GOVERNOR GARLIN GILCHRIST: "As our weather events get more severe — we see more rain — flooding on the freeways has been a problem in different parts of Michigan. So this will add a tremendous amount of capacity and resilience."

Gilchrist emphasized that improvements are being made with climate in mind.

LT. GOVERNOR GARLIN GILCHRIST: "I think, in terms of climate resilience, these culverts are a really good example of that. Going from a 60-inch culvert to a 96-inch culvert means we have more drainage capacity to be able to better handle the more severe rains that we've been seeing for years."

The work being done here is part of the "Rebuilding Michigan" program. The program authorized the Michigan Department of Transportation to sell $3.5 billion in bonds to fund roadway and highway improvements statewide.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook