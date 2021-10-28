Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Lockdown lifted at Jackson High School, threat originated in Florida

items.[0].image.alt
Used with permission, Jackson High School, 2021
Jackson High School
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 11:46:55-04

JACKSON, Mich. — A lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted according to a Facebook post from Jackson Public Schools.

The school went into lock down around 9:45 a.m. today because of a Snapchat threat.

The district has been made aware that this is a national threat made to "JHS," which set off a response at high schools throughout the country. Police determined that it originated in Jupiter, Florida. An arrest was made last night.

There is zero threat to Jackson Public Schools at this time, but due to disruption in learning and emotions from the threat, students were sent home early.

According to Kriss Giannetti the assistant superintendent for Jackson Public Schools all afterschool activities are still on.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter