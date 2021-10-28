Lockdown lifted at Jackson High School, threat originated in Florida

JACKSON, Mich. — A lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted according to a Facebook post from Jackson Public Schools.

The school went into lock down around 9:45 a.m. today because of a Snapchat threat.

The district has been made aware that this is a national threat made to "JHS," which set off a response at high schools throughout the country. Police determined that it originated in Jupiter, Florida. An arrest was made last night.

There is zero threat to Jackson Public Schools at this time, but due to disruption in learning and emotions from the threat, students were sent home early.

According to Kriss Giannetti the assistant superintendent for Jackson Public Schools all afterschool activities are still on.

