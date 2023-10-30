Local volunteer group celebrates Halloween with a cemetery cleanup

The People for the Parks and Trails of Jackson cleaned up Mount Evergreen Cemetery for Halloween.

They also enjoyed some spooky stories about some of the people buried in cemetery.

This is the group's largest volunteer event of the year.



Halloween is right around the corner, and a local volunteer group is headed to the Mount Evergreen Cemetery, but not just for it's spooky atmosphere. The People for the Parks and Trails of Jackson gathered this weekend to clean up Mount Evergreen Cemetery for Halloween. They cleaned leaves off graves, and picked up trash, sticks, and branches.

Aaron Dimick, President of People for the Parks and Trails, shared "We know this time of year people like spooky things, and we thought it would be the perfect time to come to a cemetery and help clean it up."

With 28 public parks and two cemeteries, City Officials say it can be hard to keep up with smaller projects like this. People for the Parks and Trails exists to assist with those smaller projects, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation department.

The group of volunteers also enjoyed spooky stories about some famous people buried in the cemetery before picking up their rakes and leaf blowers. People for the Parks also shared that a cemetery is a park, just like anywhere else, that needs maintenance.

One volunteer shared, "The community needs these parks. We need an outlet. We need some place to go and enjoy, and they're beautiful parks and we want to preserve them."

Another volunteer added, "I think as a citizen or as a person that's been in this community for a long time, it's really our duty to take care of things like this. It's important. It's our history."

The next park improvement project is coming this holiday season and will be posted soon by People for the Parks and Trails of Jackson.

