Nonprofit turns empty lot into youth-focused community park

A local nonprofit is turning an empty lot into a vibrant community space designed to mentor and engage neighborhood children.

Thomas Burke, founder and executive director of Save Our Youth, has lived on Lincoln Court for over 30 years and is spearheading the transformation of an abandoned lot into a community park.

"The vision came up to maybe revitalize this area, revitalize this lot, and turn it into something useful," Burke said.



Nonprofit transforming empty lot into youth-focused community park

Founder envisions space for mentoring neighborhood children

Park with youth-run garden scheduled to open this fall

Burke raised his own children in the neighborhood and now hopes to create a space where new families can thrive.

"I'm hoping that the youth that comes and visit this playground will allow us to mentor them. That's number one. Number two: to teach them. Number three: to teach them to love where they live," Burke said.

Empty Lot Transformed: Nonprofit Creates Youth-Run Garden & Community Space

The park will feature a gazebo, picnic tables, a play area, and a garden that will be completely maintained by local youth.

Dawn Nicoson, executive assistant for the organization, shares Burke's vision for the space.

"Rebuild, revitalize, change the image of this particular area. Within a two-block radius, there's like 15 to 20 kids that live here. So, this will be great for a lot of the kids in the neighborhood," Nicoson said.

The park is scheduled to open this fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.