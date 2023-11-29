Local nonprofit plans to 'grow' after Giving Tuesday, and end food insecurity in Jackson

Grow Jackson is a local nonprofit that's mission is to end food insecurity on a local level.

They currently have 15 community gardens where they grow fresh food to distribute locally, and run youth programs in local schools to educate students on gardening and pollination.

One local organization, hoping to get a boost this Giving Tuesday, is fighting to end food insecurity in Jackson. Jacob Inosencio founded Grow Jackson just over three years ago, when he learned about the food insecurity in his neighborhood.

Inosencio spoke on his mission at a special Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Giving Tuesday event, "We work to empower the community through fresh food access, community gardening, and education. We grow food. We teach kids how to grow food, and with the fresh food we grow, we give it away to the community or to the very students that help grow it."

According to Inosencio, Jackson qualifies as a food desert. According to Feeding America, 67% of all Jackson County residents qualify for some food assistance.

"We work with hundreds of volunteers to teach over one thousand kids and we produce tons of food for the community," Inosencio shared while walking through Grow Jackson's garden at the MLK Recreation Center. "This is home to Grow Jackson's first garden. There's raised beds, there's trellises, and there's a lot of life that's just laying dormant, waiting for spring...and in the spring, we plant gardens here, and in 14 other locations in Jackson County," he continued.

Since it was founded, Grow Jackson. has distributed thousands of pounds of fresh food to those who are food insecure. As for Jacob, he's already planning for 2024. Inosencio explains that the team at Grow Jackson is hoping to add a hoop house to the MLK Recreation Center, increase community gardening on the south side of Jackson, and expand the school garden program.

