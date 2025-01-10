LIGHT UP THE FIELD: A piece of the NFL comes straight from Hillsdale

Video shows the making of some sports lighting at Qualite, located in Hillsdale.

Qualite manufactures football stadium lights for local venues, as well as some for the NFL.

Jackson's Lumen Christi is home to Qualite stadium lights at their football field.

What is a football game without those bright stadium lights? "It's nothing, absolutely nothing!" answers Lumen Christi Athletic Director, Jesse Brown. Many of those lights are made right here, in Hillsdale. Qualite Senior Lighting Designer, Corey Lines, explains, "If you're watching sports on television, many times you might not think about it, but the lighting systems that you're seeing on your television were manufactured right here in Michigan."

From local stadiums, like Lumen Christi, to the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals, or rival Minnesota Vikings. Brown says, "The light piece to Friday nights is the key, to play under those stadium lights and have your community there rooting on your team."

Qualite A stadium light, made by Qualite, at Lumen Christi's football stadium

Sports lighting company, Qualite, has been lighting stadiums and fields alike since 1985. Lines says, "We're not just lighting football stadiums now, we're providing fan atmosphere with paparazzi lighting, chaser lighting, RGBA..."

Standing 40, 60, 80, and 100 feet tall, from the angle to the brightness, everything is intricately assembled right in Hillsdale.

All because, every football fan knows, the atmosphere is everything. "Just to create that fun environment," says Lines.

A small piece of the NFL is made right in Jackson

