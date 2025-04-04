Life-saving medicine is now available at the Jackson Fire Department

Video shows the NARCAN box, now at the Jackson Fire Department.

The NARCAN box was placed and will be maintained by the Home of New Vision.

Assistant Fire Chief Joe Smith says the fire department responds to 2-5 calls a day for overdoses.

"We're big on meeting people where they're at. We're not going to leave them there," says Program Director at the Home of New Vision, Dave Milosh. According to the Home of New Vision, there were over 1,500 overdoses in Michigan in 2023, 300 of them being fatal.

It's a call that also happens right here in our neighborhood. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Smith says, "On average, we respond to two to five a day. I know that, as of today, we've already responded to a couple overdoses."

In an effort to reduce the number of deaths, there are 19 NARCAN boxes in Jackson County. (See the full list below.) The newest is at the Jackson Fire Department. Smith explains, "This is a high-traffic area. Someone can stop, that is discreet. Someone can come up here, get the product for them or a family member."

The fire department partnered with the Home of New Vision to bring this resource to the fire department. The Home of New Vision aims to make NARCAN accessible, safe, and free to those who need it. Brooke Cross, Director of Jackson Services, says, "We want to help people stay alive until they make a change in their life. Also, make sure they have life-saving medications that would help with any event that they would need it."

According to Smith, communities that offer free NARCAN boxes noticed a 50% reduction in deaths related to overdose. He shares, "As first responders, that's what we do every day, we save lives. Maybe having it here will prevent one of those deaths. If it saves one life, it's definitely worth it."

NARCAN box locations in Jackson County, according to the Home of New Vision:



Harm Reduction - 434 Wildwood Ave

Jackson County Health Department - 1715 Lansing Ave

Greenwood Church - 1208 Greenwood Ave

Lakeside Liquor - 506 5th St (Michigan Center)

Bee's Quick Stop - 6121 Seymour Rd

Jackson County Airport - 3606 Wildwood Ave

Jackson County F.O.C. - 1697 Lansing Ave

Jackson County Jail - 212 W Wesley St

Family Services & Children's Aid - 330 W Michigan Ave

Segue - 212 E Biddle St

Jackson College (in the Hanger) - 2111 Emmons Rd

Grass Lake Fire Department - 12222 E Michigan Ave

The Seed Cellar - 1620 E Michigan Ave

Berry Rd Rest Stop (off 127 South) - US-127 SB MM 51

Sandstone Rest Area 819 - 129 I-94-BL

Grass Lake Rest Area - 10750 Cedar Knoll Dr

Jackson Fire Department - 518 N Jackson St

21 Blooms Tattoo Studio - 3216 Wildwood Ave

