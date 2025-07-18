Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LET'S TALK: FOX 47 News holding Let’s Talk event in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson neighbors, we want to know what's going on in your neighborhood.

That's why, at the same time as our "On the Road" show, we’re holding a “Let’s Talk” event where you can share your thoughts and we’ll listen.

Our booth will be set up outside the Ingham County Courthouse from 4 - 6 p.m.

So come on down and tell us your story!

Let's Talk, Jackson
We want to hear your story ideas. What's happening in the Jackson neighborhood? Fill out the form below.

