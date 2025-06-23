Lessons from Jackson workers on beating the heat

JACKSON, Mich — "It's very hot out here. You've got to keep hydrated….Very important to take breaks today," says worker Jeremiah Greer.

How Jackson workers were beating the heat

"They tell us to take frequent breaks, make sure we drink plenty of water is the most important, because, as you can probably see, I'm just pouring sweat out here."

That's what Jeremiah Greer and his colleagues were hearing from their company — Master Electric — before venturing out today.

As temperatures soared over 90 degrees in Jackson, they were out in the middle of the day installing fiber optic cables — and keeping those water bottles handy.

"You've got to keep hydrated, you've got to try to sit in the shade when you can, jump in the truck every once in a while for a little AC. You don't want too much AC — you'll send your body into shock," says Greer.

In addition to these precautions, to avoid heat-related illness, Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services says we should:



Avoid liquids high in sugar or alcohol

Try to get your outdoor activities done early or late in the day, avoiding mid-day

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Wear sunscreen, because sunburn affects a body's ability to cool down

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives

And the Department says to watch out for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. You can see some of the symptoms below:

If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 and try to cool them down.

