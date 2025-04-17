Leoni Township robbed by check scammers

Leoni Township Trustee Russ Jennings says the amount stolen is significantly less than the $200,000 being mentioned on social media.

Jennings says most of the funds have been recovered, and the Township Administrator has indicated the Township should be made 100% whole through a combination of fund recovery and insurance.

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety says a suspect or suspects have been identified, and checks recovered.

WATCH THE VIDEO for Jennings' remarks and a statement by Blackman-Leoni's public safety.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Blackman-Leoni Public Safety says multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a check fraud scheme that has cost Leoni Township an undisclosed amount of funds. I'm looking into how much was allegedly stolen and whether the township gets it back.

"There's word out there through social media posts that it's $200,000. It's significantly less than that," says Leoni Township Trustee Russ Jennings.

Jennings did not specify the exact amount that was stolen, but said the majority of the funds had been recovered.

"According to the Township Administrator, we should be able to be 100% whole through an insurance claim or something if we can't get it recovered through the investigation and the prosecution," says Jennings.

In a written statement, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said neither Leoni Township nor its employees are subjects of the investigation, and that those responsible are part of a larger fraud ring operating out of the Detroit area.

Blackman-Leoni Public Safety says a suspect or suspects have been identified, and the checks have been recovered.

