Leoni Township's Board of Trustees unanimously turned down a request to rezone Pine Hollow Golf Course as an industrial area at its Tuesday night meeting.

Developer Interstate Capital sought to build an industrial park on the land just north of the I-94.

Neighbors turned out in numbers to voice opposition to the plan.

Leoni Township's Board of Trustees unanimously turned down a request to rezone Pine Hollow Golf Course as an industrial area. All of the public comment at Tuesday night's meeting was negative, except for developer Greg Dilone of Interstate Capital — the company hoping to build the industrial park.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Leoni Township rejects request to turn golf course into industrial land

Interstate Capital CEO Greg Dilone says it's not the end of the road for this project: "Probably most people won't like to hear this, but it was definitely not the end of the road."

The level of opposition from Leoni neighbors was evident: standing room only; one after another, neighbors pleaded with the Board to vote "no" — citing environmental, health, traffic, and noise concerns.

Addressing the Board, Dilone tried to make the case for economic development, and that his buildings are not the "scary sites" people might imagine. He asked the Board to give him another month to talk to neighbors.

"I'm considering what your future looks like," said Dilone. "What my kids', and their kids', and their kids' futures look like as they continue to live in Michigan, and right now we don't have the jobs, and nobody's staying."

Ed Kerley, whose home borders the golf course, was relieved at the Board's unanimous "no".

"I'm glad. I'm happy," said Kerley. "I know that I'm going to still have my home the way it is now, and, hopefully, for many years to come."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.